Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 43,750 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 357.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

