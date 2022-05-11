Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 120,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 162,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 833,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,188. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

