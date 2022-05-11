Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 56,800 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 111,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

