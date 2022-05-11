Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 69,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

