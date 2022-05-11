Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.80.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.