Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LUMIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,897. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

