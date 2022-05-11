Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LUMIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,897. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
About Luminex Resources (Get Rating)
