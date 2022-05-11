M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.97. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52 week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of £54.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

