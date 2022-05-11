Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

