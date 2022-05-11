Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

MAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,679. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

