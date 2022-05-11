Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.
MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.
MBUU stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.