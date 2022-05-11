Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

MBUU stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

