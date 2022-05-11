Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.71) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.25 ($3.27).

EMG opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.83) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($33,842.93).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

