Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.56. 52,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.