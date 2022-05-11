Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $105,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.98. 286,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

