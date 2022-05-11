Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,317,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

