Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.75. 31,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day moving average is $391.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

