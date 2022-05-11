Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

