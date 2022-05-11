Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. 3,042,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211,863. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.