Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,690. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

