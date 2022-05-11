Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.40. 33,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,386. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

