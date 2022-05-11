Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,181 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $228.86 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

