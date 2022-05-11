Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 164,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

