ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $93.41 and last traded at $93.34. Approximately 11,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 445,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.