Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

MFC stock opened at C$24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.37. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

