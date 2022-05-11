Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.13

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 91255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOZ shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.89.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.98 million and a P/E ratio of -67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.