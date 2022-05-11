Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 6.8%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.06. 172,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,513,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.