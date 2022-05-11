Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.71. 23,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

