Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 170,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

