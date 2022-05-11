Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 562 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 282,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,469. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

