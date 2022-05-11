MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $256.03

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $256.03 and last traded at $256.03, with a volume of 7170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.04.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.15.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

