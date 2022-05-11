Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1397493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markforged by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,987 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

