Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.99% of Marriott International worth $1,073,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.92. 141,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

