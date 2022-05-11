Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

