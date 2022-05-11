Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 106,018 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $603,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,510. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

