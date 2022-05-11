Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,586,939 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.46% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $635,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,536,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 260,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

