Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 39,921 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $981,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $112,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 552,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.27 and a 200-day moving average of $466.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

