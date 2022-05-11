Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of Atlassian worth $560,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM traded down $11.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 147,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

