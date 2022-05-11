Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.57% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $496,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,161. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

