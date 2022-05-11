Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.11% of 3M worth $1,140,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 64.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

MMM stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $146.40. 132,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.91. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

