Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $836.37 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Bank of America worth $836,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 3,290,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,789,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

