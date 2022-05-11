Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,244,123 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,622,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $884,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 415,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,324. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

