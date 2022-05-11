Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,130,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 894,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.45% of Intel worth $933,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 3,131,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,743,148. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

