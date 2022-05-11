Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHH opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

