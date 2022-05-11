Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,621 shares of company stock valued at $60,970,051 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.93. 180,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $317.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

