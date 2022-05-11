Match Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.25 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.