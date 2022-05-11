Match Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.25 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.