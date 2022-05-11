Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.