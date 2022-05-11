McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $333.00 to $377.00. The company traded as high as $337.01 and last traded at $337.01, with a volume of 6394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.83.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.08.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.