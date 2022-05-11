MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Buys $110,300.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 458,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $619.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

