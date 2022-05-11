MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 84.6% in April

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $11,050,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEKA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,377. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

