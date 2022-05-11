Meme Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00376209 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

