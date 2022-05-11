Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

